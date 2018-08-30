IT’S OFFICIAL: Rama to run as vice mayor
Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has announced his decision to run for vice mayor and give way to incumbent Vice Mayor Edgar Labella who is the opposition’s bet for mayor in next year’s election.
Rama made the official announcement on Thursday morning (August 30) during a dyAB interview.
The former mayor expressed that he wanted Labella to lead their group, United Barug Team Rama.
