United Barug Team Rama to hold Mass amid criticisms against police
By Morexette B. Erram |August 30,2018 - 12:57 PM
The United Barug Team Rama group is planning to hold a solidarity Mass for the police between September 7 to 9.
Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, however, said they are yet to finalize their plans.
The opposition bloc intended to boost the morale of the city’s police force following criticisms from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.
