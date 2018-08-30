Provincial tourism office eyes bigger travel fair
With the positive response from tour operators, the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) is eyeing to now planning an even bigger travel fair.
The Capitol’s travel fair held on Tuesday (August 28) caught the attention of tour operators, students and earned around P120,000 from sales of local products.
The earned revenues exclude reservations for tour packages.
