Mandaue City flooding slows down traffic

Flooding slowed down traffic flow on some Mandaue City Streets at noontime today (August 30).

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) posted on its Facebook page that flooding forced passing vehicles to slow down while traversing A. S. Fortuna Street near the vicinity of the Cebu Rolling Hills Memorial Chapels and along M.C. Briones Street on their way to J. Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Tipolo.

Knee-deep water flooded the two major thoroughfares in Mandaue City.

Moderate traffic was also experienced along A. Soriano, D. M. Cortes, A. C. Cortes and JP Rizal Streets at around 12:31 p.m. while it rained.