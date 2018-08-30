Oyao brother killed in ambush

Another member of the controversial Oyao brothers of Lapu-Lapu City was killed in an ambush shortly after he left Lapu-Lapu City Palace of Justice where he attended the hearing of his drug case on Thursday morning (August 30).

Paquito Oyao, 60, was already dead when brought to the Mactan Doctor Hospital.

Initial police investigation showed that unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle ambushed Oyao at around 10 a.m. while at the vicinity of the New Sangi Road.

He was seated on the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Janesa Oyao Cortes while they were on their way home to Barangay Agus.