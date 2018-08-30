PAGASA Mactan: Cebu to experience cloudy weather
Cebu will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers in the next few days as a result of localized thunderstorm.
This was disclosed by Van Singson of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan.
Singson, however, said that the rainfall in the afternoon or at nighttime will not be enough to compensate the rainfall deficit.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.