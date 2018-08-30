Nograles: Cebu has enough rice supply

Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles said that Cebu still has enough supply of rice.

Nograles, who visited Carbon Market on Thursday (August 30), said that retailers of the National Food Authority (NFA) continue to get 100 sacks per week.

According to the congressman, prices or rice have remained stable due to the abundant supply.

Erwin Goc-ong, Cebu Market Vendors Cooperative (CEMVEDCO) president, however, said that commercial rice prices increased by P2 to P4 because of declining supply of commercial rice.