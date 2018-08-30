CV police told to verify alleged presence of women bombers in Cebu, Bohol provinces
Senior Supt. Remus Medina, head of the Police Regional Intelligence Division in Central Visayas (RID-7) has directed provincial and city police directors to verify reports on the alleged presence of four women bombers from Basilan in provinces of Cebu and Bohol.
The lady bombers are said to be targeting mall establishments.
Medina said in his memorandum that the information was sent by the Presidential Management Staff (PMS).
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.