Sara: I will seek reelection as Davao City mayor

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio reiterated her decision not to run for senator in the 2019 election.

Speaking at the 49th Mandaue City Charter Day Celebration, Duterte-Carpio instead asked for public support for three senatoriables – former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos and Davao City 1st District Representative Karlo Nograles – who were also present during the event.

Duterte-Carpio is bent on seeking reelection as Davao City Mayor in 2019 because she wanted Davao City to help more Local Government Units (LGUs).

“Siguro kamo tanan naghuna-huna kung modagan pa kog senador. Dili ko modagan ug senador. But I’d like to solicit your support for some senators in the 2019 elections,” Mayor Sara Duterte said in her speech before formally introducing the three senatoriables.

Duterte-Carpio also thanked the people of Mandaue City for supporting her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, during the 2016 presidential elections.