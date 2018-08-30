Most wanted man in Consolacion town falls
Consolacion police arrested a man who is wanted for a rape case.
Rogelio Rondina Cabahug, 48, was considered as the number one most wanted person in Consolacion town prior to his arrest at around 3 p.m. today (Thursday), said Police Chief Inspector Gerard Ace Pelare.
Pelare said that Cabahug was arrested while hiding in his residence in Sitio Ubos, Barangay Tugbongan, Consolacion town based on a warrant issued by Judge Mercedita Dadole-Ygnacio, the presiding judge of the Mandaue City Regional Trial Court Branch 28.
No bail is recommended for his temporary release from detention.
