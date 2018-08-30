UC survives USJ-R

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters withstood a furious endgame rally to thwart the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, 72-64, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Thursday at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC led by as much as 21 before USJ-R came roaring back to within nine, 54-63. However, UC’s veteran guard Justine Dacalos scored back-to-back baskets, the last coming off an incredible bullet pass from Darrell Shane Menina that boosted their lead to 13, 67-54, with 2:19 to go.

John Calvin Jabello had a sensational game, racking up 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting before leaving the game with five minutes left due to a head injury. Menina had 17 points and eight assists, Dacalos added 14 while Cameroonian forward Frederick Elombi had 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 3:52 remaining.

RJ Dinolan led USJ-R, which dropped to 1-1, with 17 points and eight boards while reigning MVP Jaybie Mantilla added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.