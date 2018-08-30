Lawyers, doctors preparing cases vs Duque over Dengvaxia mess

PUBLIC Attorneys’ Office (PAO) forensics chief Dr. Erwin Erfe revealed yesterday that lawyers and doctors are preparing cases against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to revoke his license as a doctor in connection with the alleged deaths of children due to the controversial Dengvaxia anti-dengue vaccine.

Erfe said these groups are also planning to bring the cases to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“There were groups of doctors and lawyers planning to file cases against Secretary Duque to have his license as a doctor revoked by the Professional Regulation Commission and bring the cases to the International Criminal Court,” Erfe said in Filipino in a press conference.

“These cases are now being prepared by the lawyers and doctors against Secretary Duque,” he added, though he refused to disclose the identities of the lawyers and doctors.

Earlier, PAO included Duque in its complaints for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and for violation of the Anti-Torture Law filed before the Department of Justice.

Former Health secretary Janette Garin, officials of Sanofi Pasteur, Dengvaxia distributor Zuellig Pharma, and several other Department of Health officials were included in the complaint filed last April.