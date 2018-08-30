Another Oyao brother killed

THERE are now only two of the five Oyao brothers of Lapu-Lapu City, after the third of the siblings was gunned down by unidentified assailants, after attending a hearing of a drug case at the Lapu-Lapu City Palace of Justice yesterday morning.

The Oyao brothers have been linked to illegal drugs by the police.

Pacquito Oyao, 60, was on the passenger side of his vehicle, driven by his daughter Janesa Oyao Cortes, when the assailants, on board a motorcycle, peppered his vehicle with bullets, along the New Sangi Road in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

A witness, who requested anonymity, told CDN that the gunman got off from the motorcycle, walked towards the victim’s vehicle and shot the passenger’s side several times.

Residents in the area heard about eight bursts of gunfire.

Pacquito sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body, while his daughter was hit on her right arm. She managed to speed off towards the Mactan Doctor’s Hospital in an attempt to save her father’s life but Pacquito died a few minutes later.

Pacquito and his brothers, Rolando and Danny had surrendered to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office in July 2016 after they were implicated in the illegal drug trade.

His other brothers, former Agus Barangay Captain Remegio “Bo” Oyao and Washington “Inday” Oyao were killed by unknown assailants in February this year and in September 2016 respectively.

With Pacquito’s death, only Rolando and Danny are alive.

Senior Insp. Diosdado Malazarte, chief of the Hoops Dome Police Station, said they are investigating the possible motive of the crime.

He said the victim’s daughter has not been cooperative in the investigation and has not even turned over the vehicle to the police.

“We want to know if this has something to do with illegal drugs,” Malazarte said.