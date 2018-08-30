Barug Team Rama offers Mass for police

TO BOOST the morale of law enforcers following criticisms from the public, including Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, the opposition United Barug Team Rama is planning to hold a solidarity Mass.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia told reporters in a press conference yesterday that they are considering to hold the Mass between September 7 to 9. Garcia also said they will invite Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma. Details as to the event however are still being finalized, he said “We just want to show the public that we are supporting the police. It’s just a Mass. We’re planning to invite His Eminence to grace the occasion, and invite the police to show our support for them,” Garcia explained.

But Cebu City Police Director , Senior Supt. Royina Garma said he will not allow her men to attend the mass, saying, there might be political color involved.

“I will not allow them to join the activity. Kung pupunta sila, dapat off duty. But I will still discourage them,” Garma said.

“Kung may mag o-offer nang Mass para sa amin, marami po’ng salamat,” she added.

September 9 is Osmeña Day when the country celebrates the birthday of former President Sergio Osmeña Sr. His grandson Mayor Osmeña, and his family, will be holding a Thanksgiving Mass.

Mayor Osmeña said the Thanksgiving Mass is to express their gratitude on the recent victories of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) such as the Isla Dela Victoria, and claiming majority in the city council. Mayor Osmeña has been at odds with the police after a policeman, SPO3 Eugene Calumba, was killed after he allegedly attempted to ambush Tejero village councilman Jessielou Cadungog. The apparent rift has been compounded after the mayor allegedly facilitated the release of three persons caught selling cannisters with liquified petroleum gas (LPG) . The police have said they will file a complaint against Osmeña for grave abuse of authority.

Garma said she was thankful for the show of support of Barug Team Rama to the police and said, “I told my men to always do their job na tama.”