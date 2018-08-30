Jpark Mactan hosts Chaine Des Rotisseurs Dinner

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark recently hosted a tropical themed feast for members and friends of the Chaine Des Rotisseurs in celebration of the gastronomic society’s promotion of members last May 20, 2018.

Entitled as “Tropical Nights,” the lavish international buffet presented to the 100 guests 9 stupendous stations which include Ceviche Live Station, Grilling Station, Carving Stalls, a colorful Dessert Station and a whole lot more. Exquisitely prepared by Jpark’s international team of culinary experts headed by Malaysian – Chinese Chef Kenny Yong Tze Hin, Western Chef Mattia Stropa, Korean Chef George Park and Filipino Chef Albert Bacani, the menu which includes Arroz de pollo (Cuban Chicken Paella), Ropa Vieja (Cuban Style Beef Stew), Vaca Frita (Crispy Shredded Beef), Roasted Prime Rib, Yorkshire Pudding, Grilled Lobster Tail, Indonesian Style Marinated Roasted Whole Fish and many more were absolutely divine, each dish paired with the appropriate wine.

Welcoming all attendees was Jonathan Charles Nowell, General Manager of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark, Mactan Cebu while Chaine des Rotisseurs’ Promotion of Members was headed by Bailli Delegue Des National, Michel Lhuillier.

The epicure evening further impressed guests with vivacious Havana-Cuban themed performances presented by Jpark’s very own “Amigos.” Jpark’s Havana by the Sea Restaurant was also transformed into a tropical paradise with the impressive direction of its in-house events specialists, Jamil Ladonga, Nelie Pabuaya and Serlon Robleya.

Attended by members of Cebu’s business and social elite, the Chaine Des Rotisseurs Dinner treated guests to performances by enthusiastic drumbeaters, lively dance performances and great music from the famous local band, Soul Edge, as they dined by the sea under the beautiful night sky.

Awarding of the chefs and service team were headed by Michel Lhuillier, together with wife, Amparito Llamas Lhuillier, Bailli de Cebu and Board Members of Chaine des Rotisseurs.

The world’s oldest international gastronomic society, the Chaine Des Rotisseurs is dedicated to fine cuisine and the promotion of gastronomic values through table art and excellence in hospitality.