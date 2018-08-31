Tomas willing to be Macaslang’s bodyguard

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña is willing to be the bodyguard of William Macaslang Jr. for a day.

Macaslang, the aide of Tejero barangay councilman Jessielou Cadungog who killed SPO3 Eugene Calumba, was personally accompanied by Osmeña in attending a court hearing today for the homicide charges filed against him.

“William is terrified for his life. After being released from the custody of the NBI, who for the past month thankfully refused to release him to the police, he has nowhere safe to go,” Osmeña said in a Facebook post.

“I told him I will go with him. Today, I am his bodyguard. William is a nobody. He has no one to stand for him. So I will,” he added.

Calumba allegedly attempted to kill Cadungog but Macaslang, claiming self-defense, shot the cop.