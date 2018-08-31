Pagasa warns of flooding, landslides and more rain
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the state weather bureau has cautioned residents in landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures as heavy rains are expected to occur in Cebu until Sunday due to a Low Pressure Area (LPA) located in the eastern part of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
Al Quiblat, Pagasa Mactan chief, said the LPA is not expected to develop into a typhoon.
He said people living near the mountains and the seas should be careful, while those in the metropolis have to brace for floods.
