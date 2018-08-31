Allies urges Cebuanos to rally behind Osmena against criticisms from Duterte

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s political allies are now urging Cebuanos to rally behind the local chief executive amid criticisms from President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Councilor Sisinio Andales said Mr. Duterte’s ‘threat of Presidential slap and insults’ will not stop him from supporting Osmeña.

“(I) personally and fully support the leadership of a true blooded Cebuano Mayor Tommy Osmeña despite threat of Presidential slap and insults. (I am) requesting Cebuanoes to rally behind Mayor Tommy Osmena,” he said.

Andales is an ally of Osmeña under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).