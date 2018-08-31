PRO-7: No suicide bombers in Cebu, Bohol

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas has denied messages circulating in social media that suicide bombers are in Cebu and Bohol to sow terror.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of PRO-7, said that the Regional Intelligence Division said they validated the claim and it turned out that information was false.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, warned the public to stop spreading unverified bomb threats to avoid panic.

He said people should rather be vigilant.