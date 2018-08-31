Drugs, land dispute eyed in Oyao’s slay

Investigators of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office are looking into illegal drugs and land dispute as the possible motive behind the killing of Pacquito Oyao, one of the controversial Oyao brothers.

Based on their investigation, Supt. Elodio Marquez said Oyao attended a hearing of a land dispute case where he was the respondent before the ambush.

But Marquez said they are also not discounting the probability that the killing had something to do with Oyao’s alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Oyao was killed in an after attending a court hearing at the Lapu-Lapu City Palace of Justice on August 29, Wednesday morning.