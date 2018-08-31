Loot: Unseen but felt leadership

He may not be visible to his constituents. But Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot assured the people of the municipality that he’s still there to serve them.

In a message he sent for the Haladaya Festival, Loot thanked the department heads and other officials.

“Thank you for making the people feel I am in their midst all thru the celebration. Leadership unseen but felt. And its all because of you,” Loot said.

The mayor has not shown himself to the public after receiving death threats.