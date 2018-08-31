Man arrested in T. Padilla drug bust

A son of an active barangay Gender and Development (GAD) focal person was arrested in a drug bust in Barangay T. Padilla on August 31, Friday afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as Kenth Gandionko, 22, who was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Police seized packs of suspected shabu worth P54,000 from Gandionko.

According to Police Insp. Lilibeth Arche, the Deputy Precinct Commander of Parian Police Stataion, the operation was conducted after receiving reports of the suspect’s illegal activities in the area.

The suspect is now detained at the Cebu City Police stockade pending the filing of charges against him.