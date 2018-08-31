If polls held today, they will surely win, says Rama

FORMER Cebu City Mayor and United Barug Team Rama leader, Michael Rama, claimed that if the elections would be held today, then their group’s whole slate would surely win.

Rama said this in a press briefing on Friday formally announcing his decision to slide down as vice mayor for the group in the 2019 elections with the current Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella as the group’s standard bearer.

“If the elections were held today, mudaog gyud ta. And Edgar will definitely win, and the whole slate,” said Rama when asked about how President Rodrigo Duterte’s dressing down of current Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña during Duterte’s speech on August 30 at Mandaue City’s Charter Day celebrations.

“President Rodrigo Duterte is our biggest campaigner, and for that we give our sincerest thanks to him,” said Rama.

Osmeña, for his part, welcomed the development at the opposition group, but he also said that he was confident of beating both Labella and Rama in the elections.

“Everybody knows Walkout Edgar (Labella) is Team Suyop’s (Team Rama’s) stronger candidate anyway, so he is the rational choice for them to field as standard bearer,” Osmeña said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“But this is even better for us because while I can very much beat Edgar, anybody can beat Mike,” Osmeña said.