Friday busts in Cebu City: Cops net 12, seize P3.5M drugs

CEBU City Police arrested 12 persons and confiscated P3.5 million worth of suspected shabu in separate simultaneous anti-illegal drug operations in different barangays in the city.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office chief, said in an interview that the campaign against illegal drugs would continue with the target to decrease the volume of illegal drugs in the city.

On yesterday’s operations, some of the targets were served with search warrants while others were buy-bust operations.

Police said that sachets of suspected shabu and ampules of suspected nubain were confiscated during the operations which included Barangays Guadalupe, Mambaling, Pahina Central, and Barangay Kamagayan.

Police got their biggest haul in their operation in Barangay Guadalupe, where they confiscated suspected shabu worth at least P275,000.

They also arrested Bryan Rafols, 40, of Andres Abellana Extension in the barangay.

The suspected drugs were found after serving Rafols with a search warrant and after his house was searched.