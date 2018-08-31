Drugs, land dispute eyed in Oyao brod killing

POLICE are looking at the drug and land dispute angles as possible motives in the killing of Paquito Oyao on Thursday, who is the third of the Oyao brothers to be murdered.

Supt. Eloveo Marquez, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Investigation Detection and Management Branch chief, said that even though the victim was a drug surrenderer, he was still allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Marquez said that Paquito was on their list of high level personalities in the city.

Aside from that, Marquez said they were also looking at the land dispute angle since the victim was killed after attending a court hearing involving a land dispute case.