DepEd alarmed over use of minors in drug trade

A TOP education official expressed alarm after hearing reports that some minors in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City, were being used by drug traders in their operations.

But Dr. Juliet Jeruta, regional director of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) also assured parents that their children are safe when they are inside school premises.

“I understand that in each division, there is a committee called the Child Protection Committee which monitors the entrance and departure of students. Immediately, members of the task force act on this problem, but I don’t know the scenario outside the school,” said Jeruta.

Jeruta said that each school has full safety measures to protect pupils or students from elementary and high school.

In a separate interview, Supt. Marlu Conag, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that since he assumed the post last January, they already apprehended more than five minors for possession of illegal drugs during drug bust operations in the area.

Jeruta revealed that DepEd has already implemented a drug education curriculum beginning in Grade 4, in order to make pupils aware of the negative effects of illegal drugs.

Co-curricular activities such as film showings or testimonies are also being conducted. Students are also encouraged to engage in interest sector activities such as singing, dancing, acting, and indoor games and through participating in Boy Scout and Girl Scout activities.

“So that during the independent study period, students will not just go somewhere and be influenced by bad people,” she added.

Jeruta also asked the assistance of the community and parents in protecting their child outside school campuses.

“Protecting a child is not just a monopoly of DepEd. We need the help of the community and the parents to make sure that they are protected 24/7,” she said.

For his part, Conag said that they are also intensifying their campaign against illegal drugs by conducting symposiums in different public and private schools in the city.

As of the moment, he said that they’ve already visited around 10 schools for the said activity.

“We are also conducting symposium in different barangays in Talisay to remind parents on their role in protecting their children,” Conag said.