Boystown shock DBTC

The Sisters of Mary Schools (SMS) Boystown basketball squad stunned the favored Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 67-49, to advance to the semifinals of the boys secondary division basketball of the 23rd Milo Little Olympics at the SHS-AdC gymnasium in Canduman, Mandaue City early morning Saturday.

The Aloysians remained unbeaten after two games and will face the defending champion Bacolod Tay Tung High School in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Saturday.

According to Boystown head coach Van Halen Parmis, the team already reached its goal of making the semis. But the team will still fight tooth to nail against the visiting defending champs.