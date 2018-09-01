Sabong Elementary School dominates 400m Hurdles

The Sabong Elementary School took home both gold and silver in the 400m hurdles competition in elementary girls division in the Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Miequin Rose Flores and Eugina Grace Quiao finished first and second with times of 1′ 21″ 62 and 1′ 26″ 23, respectively.

Jade Polite Cordova from Bacolod bagged the bronze (1′ 27″ 93).

The Cutiliar Sisters, Hazel Jude and Baby Zelle, from Labangon Elementary School, bagged the 7th and 8th spot, with Hazel finishing 0.5 seconds quicker than her sister. /Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern