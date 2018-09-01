‘Beautiful’ people do not deserve to be raped – Palma

Just because we are all beautiful people, should not be used as an excuse to rape or do unlawful acts, said Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma.

”We thank God that there are a lot of beautiful people because we are the children of God. But my point is rape should not be the response to beautiful people,” said Palma.

Palma was reacting to President Duterte’s statement that high incidence of rape in Davao City is a result of having a lot of beautiful women.