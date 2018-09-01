DEU personnel undergo retraining

Wanting to ensure the conviction of drug suspects, CCPO organized retraining for all its DEU personnel.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office Director, said that the seminar will help DEUs especially on the proper handling of cases to avoid having these cases dismissed in court.

Meanwhile, at least 24 drug pushers and users were arrested in separate operations by PDEA-7 in the cities of Cebu and Dumaguete.

Leia Albiar, PDEA-7 spokesperson, said that they targeting drug den operators and also arrested their patrons.

In Lapu-Lapu City, police arrested a father and his son for the possession of P35,000 worth of shabu.