Cebu City jail requests gov’t to provide pollution control officers

The Cebu City Jail has requested the city government to provide around 2 pollution control officers in the penitentiary.

In a two-page formal letter addressed to Councilor Dave Tumulak, jail warden Supt. Renante Rubio, also asked assistance from the city to conduct sanitary inspections inside the facility.

This developed after residents in Barangay Kalunasan complained of a foul odor coming from the jail’s water waste discharges.

“This is because of overcrowding in the jail. Rest assured, the city government will support BJMP,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak, who is the Deputy Mayor on Police Matters, added that they are also eyeing to brief inmates on properly maintaining comfort rooms.