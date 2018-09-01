Girl ’weds’ slain boyfriend in Isabela funeral

CITY OF CAUAYAN, Isabela – Haunted by her tragic loss, a 19-year-old girl “married” her dead boyfriend shortly before he was buried at a private cemetery on Saturday (September 1).

Wearing a white dress, Zyrine recited her vows and put on a wedding ring at a private event before the funeral of Jake Anthony Macadangdang commenced at the Cauayan Memorial Gardens early in the morning.

Macadangdang was the 22-year-old fatality when a businessman rammed three motorcycles carrying nine people with whom he had an altercation at a bar on August 24.

The suspect, Aaron Christian Reyes, allegedly raced after Macadangdang’s group and plowed through their motorcycles, killing Zyrine’s boyfriend and injuring eight other people (not six as earlier reported).

The families of Zyrine and Macadangdang agreed to have the “wedding ceremony,” which was not legally binding and did not have the permission of the officiating priest at the funeral.

Zyrine and Macadangdang have been a couple since high school. She is in her last year in college.

Macadangdang was a fresh graduate, who had applied for a job abroad.