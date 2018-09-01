Darren Espanto was pretty much himself in first film

CEBU fans showed some love for “The Voice Kids” alumnus Darren Espanto in his first movie “The Hows Of US.”

More than 200 members of Darrenatics Team Cebu gathered for a block screening on August 31 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu

Espanto attended the block screening where a press and fan conference was also held.

“I’m very grateful and happy at the same time,” said Espanto when asked how he felt about being part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla’s blockbuster film. As of August 31, “The House Of Us” has already earned over P116 million at the box office. It is being shown in over 400 cinemas nationwide.

Espanto plays Yohan, the young brother of George, Bernardo’s character.

“Si Yohan makulit and mapang-asar na basa’g trip. Parang wala po akong ginawang peg sa role ko. I was just pretty much myself,” he said.

The 17-year-old singer said he is thankful to Bernardo and Padilla for the kindness they have shown him during the shoot.

“Day one pa lang they already treated me as their little brother,” Espanto said.

He also said that his impression of the movie industry has changed when he became part of the film.

“Dati po pag nanonood lang ako ng pelikula parang ang dali dali lang ng ginagawa nila pero after doing this film tumaas po ang respeto ko sa mga nagtatrabaho (film),” he said.

Espanto thanked director Cathy Garcia Molina and the rest of the staff for being patient with him.

“Medyo nanibago po ako the first two days (taping). Direk Cathy had to tell me a few things ‘pag nag te-tape na. Wag kang masyadong magalaw, tingnan mo kinakausap mo kapag nasa scene na. Masaya naman po,” he said.

After “The Hows Of Us,” is he ready to work as part of a love team?

“Actually, depende po sa susunod na project. Pero why not ‘di ba?” he said.

Espanto is eyeing Alexa Ilacad to be his onscreen partner.

Espanto rose to fame in 2014 after he placed second in ABS-CBN’s first season of “The Voice Kids” where Lyca Gairanod was named as the grand champion.

Gairanod and Espanto were coached by Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo.