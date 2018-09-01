Palma: Use communication to build, not to destroy

CEBU Archbishop Jose Palma has called on all public officials to use communication to build rather than to destroy.

Palma, who leads the Archdiocese of Cebu, the province’s largest religious organization, issued the statement after he was asked to comment on President Rodrigo Duterte’s harsh criticisms against Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

He added that there are things, including one’s reservations towards another, which should not be brought up in a public forum or when delivering a speech.

“In my opinion, as an archbishop, there are matters that we don’t need to bring up publicly. I respect the President as a president but communication is intended for community building and forming,” explained Palma.

“If what we have in mind does not greatly benefit the community, I don’t think it is appropriate to bring it in a public forum especially when we use such forum to air out our sentiments,” he added.

Talk things out

The archbishop also urged both President Duterte and Osmeña, as well as other government officials, to reconcile and discuss among themselves any tension that may arise between them.

“I am not in the position to advise (both the President and the mayor). But I pray for peace in our land, and I pray for reconciliation. Animosities can be resolved in dialogues,” Palma said.

He added that misunderstanding between public leaders will bear negative consequences that will have dire effects on their communities.

“(As much as possible), progress and development will happen if there is cooperation and understanding. Reconciliation and further understanding would be better,” Palma explained.

During his sixth visit in Cebu last Thursday, President Duterte lashed at Osmeña, the first time it happened since the two had maintained a cordial relationship that goes back to when the former was still mayor of Davao City.

In response, Osmeña said he respected the President’s comments but accused his archenemies, former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) Michael Lloyd Dino of allegedly telling the President lies.

Rama denied the allegations while OPAV refused to issue a statement.

Osmeña also accused the Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) but they, too, did not issue any statement.