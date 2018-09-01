Webmasters cruise to 3-0 in Cesafi

Games today:

Cebu Coliseum

1 p.m. – USJ-R vs Don Bosco (High School)

2:30 p.m. – UC vs SWU (High School)

4 p.m. – USPF vs CIT-U (High School)

5:30 p.m. – USPF vs USC (College)

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) Webmasters put on yet another dominant performance as they walloped the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 66-49, in the 2018 Cesafi men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Explosive two-guard John Jabello continued his torrid scoring as he put up 23 points a game after tallying 21 against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R). He added five rebounds, two assists and three steals to help UC get the solo lead in the standings at 3-0 (win-loss).

In the other men’s game, the University of the Visayas (UV) grabbed its first win of the season with a 98-69 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U).

The Green Lancers improved to 1-2 while the Wildcats remained winless at 0-3.

Cameroonian big man Frederick Elombi had a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds along with three assists, five steals and four blocked shots for UC while Justine Dacalos added 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The writing was on the wall early in the game as UC held SWU-Phinma to just three points in the first en route to a 17-3 lead. It was all downhill for the Cobras from that point onwards.

Shaquille Imperial paced the Cobras with 15 points while Red Cachuela put up 14. The Cobras, however, shot just 27 percent from the field, which was still better from their putrid 12.5 percent clip in the first half.

In high school action, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons surprised the rebuilding powerhouse, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 49-39, in a surprisingly low-scoring game.

The Dragons took full advantage of a Magis Eagles squad filled with rookies and held them in check all-game long.

Jansen Tiu led CEC, which improved to 2-0, with 14 points, five rebounds and two steals while Ric Rodriguez added 11.

Nobody reached double figures for Ateneo de Cebu.

In the second game, the reigning high school champions UV Baby Lancers debuted in style, winning over the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 89-75.

Versatile forward Joshua Yerro and speedy guard Gabriel Cometa carried the fight for UV with 25 and 23 points, respectively.