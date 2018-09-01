BRIGHT FUTURE

CWA inks deal that makes SMS-Boystown pilot school for its grassroots program

In its bid to produce more champions like Hidilyn Diaz, the Cebu Weightlifting Association (CWA) signed a memorandum of agreement with the Sisters of Mary School (SMS)-Boystown, Inc. yesterday that will help develop weightlifters from the grassroots level.

The MOA formalizes the plan to make SMS-Boystown the pilot school of CWA’s grassroots program.

Present during the important event were officers of the school, CWA President Felix Tiukinhoy and Diaz, an Olympic silver medalist and Asian Games gold medalist in women’s weightlifting.

“We really want to develop weightlifters from the grassroots. I thank the school for accepting our offer,” said Tiukinhoy, also the commissioner of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi). “SMS Boystown is now welcome to join the Cesafi, not just in weightlifting but to all sports.”

The MOA signing was witnessed by around 3,000 students of the school. The students prepared a program for Diaz, who bagged the first gold medal for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia last Aug. 21 by topping the women’s 53-kilogram division.

Diaz, in return, gave the kids some words of inspiration.

“I started weightlifting 11 years ago. Back then, I was just like you. I had no idea what weightlifting was all about. But now, I am holding a gold medal in front of all of you,” Diaz said. “I want to thank the CWA for making my dream to spread my weightlifting passion here in Cebu (come true).”

SMS-Boystown principal, Sister Eva Aringo, is excited with the help CWA has given in its bid to promote the sport. CWA provided few weightlifting equipment that will be used for the program.

“We will make do our best to really make use of what people who cared gave to us,” Aringo said.

Sister Emelan Lee, the local superior of SMS-Boystown, told the students to make good use of the blessings that they received. “Study well and develop your talent,” she said.