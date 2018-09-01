Woman nabbed in a Cebu City drug bust with P360,000 worth of shabu

A suspected female drug dealer was arrested in possession of about P360,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) in a drug bust in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City at past 9 p.m. today.

Chief Inspector Jhon Kareen Escober, chief of the Carbon Police Precinct who led the buy bust operation, said that the suspect, Annabelle Mapupa, 46, and a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima also in Cebu City, was allegedly a drug dealer who personally distributed the illegal substance only to her trusted customers.

Escober said they placed Mapupa under surveillance for a while before they hatched the buy-bust operation earlier tonight and caught her with three packs of shabu totaling 26 grams valued at P360,000.

Mapupa is now held at the Carbon Police pending the filing of drug charges against her.