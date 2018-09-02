Sinas orders relief of Talisay City cops

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), ordered the relief of the personnel of Talisay City police station.

Only five non-uniformed personnel (NUP) and Supt. Marlu Conag, the station chief, were exempted from relief.

Sinas said that the relief of at least 65 police officers was made after the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte that most cops in Talisay City were allegedly involved in illegal drug trade.

The personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion in Central Visayas will serve as the replacement of the relieved police personnel of Talisay City police station.