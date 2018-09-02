KBP Cebu president raises safety concerns of broadcasters

The president of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP)- Cebu Chapter encourages broadcasters and journalists to gather news in pairs or groups for their safety amid threats against media practitioners.

Fr. Roberto Ebisa, KBP-Cebu Chapter president, said that broadcasters are afraid to go deeper on issues because of the killings of media practitioners in the past months.

“They (broadcasters), fear for their safety and for their lives,” said Ebisa.

Fr. Ebisa’s advised broadcasters to keep themselves safe, to communicate with their station managers, and to pray.

The KBP Cebu Chapter kicked off its annual broadcasters’ month celebration on Sunday morning (September 2). / Delta Dyrecka Letigio, USJ-R Journalism Intern