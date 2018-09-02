Simple burial rites for De la Serna

His earthly body is gone but his legacy of good governance shall remain.

This was the statement made by Salesian priest Fr. Jhun Paradiang, who presided the Requiem Mass for Former Cebu Governor Vicente de la Serna.

De la Serna was laid to rest on Sunday (September 2), a day after he succumbed from lung cancer.

He was buried on top of his parents’ tomb in the family’s mausoleum at the Cebu Memorial Park in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

Among the personalities present were Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera and Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.