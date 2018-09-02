Piston-Cebu to discuss fuel subsidy, jeepney modernization with new LTFRB-7 chief

Chapter leaders of Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu will meet with the new Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) Regional Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. within the week.

The transport group sought for clarification on the guidelines being implemented in the distribution of the Pantawid Pasada fuel subsidy.

Greg Perez, chairman of Piston Cebu, questioned the distribution of the fuel subsidy cash cards to the operators, instead to the drivers who are directly affected by the successive fuel price hikes.

Perez said they also hope to tackle the jeepney modernization program with Montealto.

In a separate interview, Montealto said he is open to holding a dialogue with the group in order to explain the matter to them.

He also wanted to tap the help of Piston in his leadership of LTFBR-7.