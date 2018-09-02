Navforcen holds maritime security symposium
The Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) organized a maritime security symposium for law enforcement agencies and local government units in Cebu.
The gathering is aimed at mitigating possible threats through collaboration and immediate action.
The organizers also sought to address threats and vulnerabilities in the Visayas region by conducting the symposium.
