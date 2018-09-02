Cesafi juniors: USJ-R bags second straight win

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ–R) Baby Jaguars won their second in a row while the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters debuted in victorious fashion in the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

USJ-R sent the Don Bosco Greywolves reeling to their second straight loss with a 54-47 decision while UC blew out the Southwestern University (SWU) – Phinma Baby Cobras, 76-60.

Kevin Guibao and Shawn Barola carried USJ-R’s scoring chores with 14 points apiece. Matthew Paras was also a key cog as he scored 12 markers to help the Jaguars improve to 2-1.

The Greywolves dropped to 0-2 for the season as they struggled to find scorers with only Joshua Siona reaching double-figures with 10.

In the second game, UC leaned on a strong second period showing where they outscored SWU-Phinma, 23-10, to build a huge 20-point lead at halftime, 44-24. The Baby Cobras were not able to recover after that telling blow.

James Incio and Joshua Gellacone fired on all cylinders for UC as they scored 13 points each while Justine Mondares put up 12, all from beyond the three-point arc.

Isaian Blanco, the son of Cebuano basketball legend Dondon Hontiveros, had a modest debut for the Baby Webmasters with two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Baby Cobras have now lost three in a row.