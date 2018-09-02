Typhoon ‘Maymay’ threatens Luzon

THE weather disturbance that the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) was monitoring has already entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its 4 p.m. weather report, the Pagasa said that Typhoon “Maymay,” with an international name of Jebi, entered PAR at 3 p.m. of Sunday.

The state weather bureau said that “Maymay” was last spotted at 1,375 km East Northeast of Basco, Batanes as of 3 p.m.

It added that “Maymay” has a maximum sustained winds of 190 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 235 kph.

The weather disturbance is moving at northwest direction at a speed of 25 kph.

Pagasa said that the trough of typhoon Maymay would bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and Visayas.

It advised the public in the said areas to take extra caution for possible flash floods and landslides caused by severe thunderstorms.