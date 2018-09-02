Cesafi juniors: USPF ends CIT-U’s run
By JONAS PANERIO |September 02,2018 - 08:18 PM
The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers put a stop to the winning streak of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens with an 87-78 victory in the Cesafi juniors basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday.
USPF evened its record to 1-1 (win-loss) while CIT-U fell to 2-1.
