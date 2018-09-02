Karen Go

Age: 21

Town: Catmon

Work: Banker

Title: Miss Pintados 2017

BINIBINING Cebu 2018 is important for Karen Go because it has given her the opportunity to showcase the municipality of Catmon.

“In uncovering the unspoiled beauty of Cebu’s northern paradise, Catmon brags of its wonders,” she said.

The town is rich with high peaks, waterfalls, hot spring, majestic sunset views and white sand beaches.

Go also shared an anecdote about how Catmon got its name.

“Per history books, we spent 300 years in the convent and 50 years in Hollywood. Before being colonized by the Americans we were colonized by Spain,” she narrated. One day, a Spaniard reportedly asked a native of Catmon, who was resting under a tree.

The native thought the Spaniard was asking what the tree’s name was so he answered: “Catmon.” And that’s how Catmon got its name.

Isabela Deutsch

Age: 18

Town: Borbon

School: Senior high school student at Southwestern University

Titles: Hiyas Nan Carrascal 2018, Miss Liloan 2018 1st runner-up, Miss CESAFI High School Division 2017 1st runner-up, Miss Consolacion 2016 2nd runner-up, Miss DepEd Cebu Province 2016

LAST year, Isabela Deutsch was with the audience watching Binibining Cebu 2017. Today, she is one of the official candidates, wearing the sash for the town of Borbon.

“Becoming one of the candidates of this grand and prestigious beauty pageant is a dream I so cherish. The title Binibining Cebu is a coveted jewel synonymous to our beautiful province,” she said.

Her late father, Aino serves as one of her inspirations.

“It was also his dream to see me on a big stage. I know he is proud of me right now because I am not giving up on my goals,” she said.

She is also thankful for her mother, who supports and believes in her as she pursues her dream.

What makes Borbon stand out?

“Its rolling hills and valleys, expansive fields and untouched flora and fauna provide its people an ideal habitat for farming and animal grazing. Pristine white sand beaches border.

Borbon on the east side waking up its people with beautiful sunrises,” she said.