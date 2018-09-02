Dental care for toddlers

Teething is a crucial milestone in the baby’s growth and so learning a thing or two about dental care from your dentist will help prepare you for the big journey ahead.

JUST as we wrapped up Toddler Storytime in July, we were blessed to have Dr. Pam Fernandez, or Tita Doc Pam, open the doors of Dental Innovations (located on Queens Road just across KFC Redemptorist) for the first ever “Kids Day Out” organized by the Reading Ruffolos.

With around 10 children seven years old and below, we invaded Tita Doc Pam’s clinic. The kind dentist read us a story, fed us fresh fruits and taught the children (and the mothers!) how to properly brush their teeth.

Here are five dental care reminders for toddlers—children between 12 and 36 months old—from Tita Doc Pam:

1. Visit dentist before giving birth.

Caring for your young ones’ teeth begins even before they are out of the womb. Whether a first time parent or not, Tita Doc Pam says mothers (or fathers) can visit the dentist before baby (or babies if you’re like me who popped out twins the first time) officially greets the world “hello.” A visit to the dentist while Mommy is still pregnant prepares the parent on what to do and expect when baby is out. Teething is a crucial milestone in the baby’s growth and so learning a thing or two about dental care from your dentist will help prepare you for the big journey ahead.

2. Bring child to dentist as soon as first tooth is out.

Most babies will develop teeth between six and 12 months so when is the best time to take them to the dentist? Tita Doc Pam says: “As soon as the first tooth is out.” Your dentist will be able to check your children’s teeth and will make sure that all those pearly whites are developing normally. She says the full set of baby teeth is complete by age two. By age seven, the baby teeth are replaced by permanent ones.

“Here in the clinic, we encourage parents to bring their children as early as possible so they won’t be afraid… so they get to have that routine of visiting their dentist,” she says.

For two to three years old, Tita Doc Pam recommends regular dental visit every six months for cleaning and fluoride treatment.

3. Monitor toddler’s brushing activity.

We know there are independent tots in this world but remember to monitor your toddler’s brushing activity before you let them be. You never know… the naughty ones will even eat (spell: swallow and enjoy) toothpaste especially those with yummy flavors (e.g. bubble gum and strawberry).

“Parents should supervise their children’s brushing and use only a pea-sized smear of fluoride toothpaste until they are about seven years old,” says Tita Doc Pam.

The “golden toothbrush rule” also applies to toddlers: Change toothbrush every after three months.

4. Brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Toothpaste commercials taught us that fluoride is the ingredient that helps fight tooth decay. If our teeth are healthy, then life is happy. Healthy teeth do not have cavities, one of the main culprits behind tooth extractions and costly dental operations.

But which toothpaste is good for children? Tita Doc Pam says all children up to three years old should use a toothpaste with a fluoride level of at least 1000ppm (parts per million). After three years old, they should use a toothpaste that contains 1350ppm to 1500ppm.

5. Limit consumption of colored drinks.

Toddler’s teeth are not as strong as the permanent ones so if they are exposed to acidic drinks like soda, you are contributing to the gradual decay of those baby teeth. Soda is not good for children’s health; it is especially unhealthy for their teeth. Other colored drinks such as juice should also be limited.

Tita Doc Pam says colored drinks can be consumed but only up to eight ounces a day. The best way to teach them to take care of their teeth is to

introduce healthy snacks such as sliced fruits and then brush their teeth at least twice a day.