Red-hot USPF still unbeaten

The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) nabbed their third win in as many games after edging the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 79-77, in a Cesafi men’s basketball game in Sunday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

USPF now enjoys an unbeaten record of 3-0 (win-loss) after the win.

But the Panthers flirted with disaster in the endgame as they missed one free throw after another to leave the door open for the Warriors.

In all, they missed seven free throws in the last two minutes, the last two by Karl Langahin that USC forward John Reel Saycon rebounded.

USC’s Sommy Managor could not convert as time ran out, giving USPF the thrilling win.

RR Cauba led the Panthers with 16 points, six rebounds and six steals while Langahin pitched in 15. Greggy Sarahina added 11 points, six boards and five assists but committed an unsightly eight turnovers. Cris Yap added 10.

USC, which dropped to 1-2, was led by the 26 points and 11 rebounds of Managor, who faced off against his older brother Richy of USPF for the first time this season.

Jules Langres added 17 while Roosevelt Jelianggao had 16.