China funding for 12 infra projects, 2 in Cebu, pushed

The Cebu-Bohol Link Bridge and the Negros-Cebu Link Bridge projects are among the 12 infrastructure projects under the Duterte Administration’s “Build, Build, Build” that China’s new aid agency is considering to provide grants to finance their feasibility studies.

In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Finance (DOF) said that the China International Development Cooperation Agency (Cidca) would extend a $13.4-million grant for the feasibility study of the bridge project that would link Guimaras, Negros and Panay islands in Visayas.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III and the government’s economic and infrastructure teams met with Cidca chair Wang Xiaotao in Beijing last week.

The DOF quoted Wang as saying that the Philippine delegation was “the first high-level delegation” that the Chinese aid agency received since it was established last April.

The projects include the future phases of the Mindanao Railway; Bohol-Leyte Link Bridge; Cabadbaran Small Reservoir Irrigation Project; Camarines Sur-Catanduanes Friendship Bridge; Cebu-Bohol Link Bridge; Dinagat (Leyte)-Surigao Link Bridge; Ipo Dam No. 3; Luzon Eastern Seaboard development.