Two raids in 7 hours yield P700K of suspected shabu

TWO police raids in seven hours on Saturday and Sunday in Cebu City netted at least P700,000 worth of suspected shabu and led to the arrest of two drug suspects, one of whom was considered a high-value target.

Jerry Rosal, the target of the first raid in Purok 4, Barangay Kamputhaw, however, eluded arrest.

Insp. Gomercendo Mandawe, Fuente Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit chief, said that Rosal, a habal-habal driver, managed to escape when he noticed them approaching his house to serve the search warrant against Rosal and search his two-storey house.

Judge Gilbert Moises of Branch 18 of the Regional Trial Court, issued the search warrant addressed to Rosal.

The search yielded illegal drugs or suspected shabu with an estimated worth of P354,000, a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition.

Mandawe said that they also arrested Rosal’s wife, Lorraine, 24, who was in the house during the search.

Mandawe said that with Jerry Rosal’s illegal activities, which was usually done inside the house, it would be impossible for the wife not to know anything about this.

Later at 5 a.m. on Sunday, Cebu City Police arrested Glenn Jacalan, 40, after the raid on his house in Sitio Banika, Barangay Lahug, yielded illegal drugs worth P424,800.

Chief Insp. Jackyll Bilibli, Drug Enforcement Unit chief, said that they served and implemented a search warrant against Jacalan, whom he described as a high value target.

Bilibli said that Jacalan tried to escape but was caught after a brief chase.

Jacalan was detained at the Mabolo Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office continues to receive fuel subsidy from the Cebu City government despite the earlier threat of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to cut this aid for city owned vehicles issued to the city police.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, deputy director for Administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they are still receiving fuel subsidy from the government.

Ricabo reiterated that if the city government would cut off the fuel subsidy and maintenance budget then their operation especially anti-illegal drugs operations would be affected.

Ricabo said that as of the present they received 600 liters fuel subsidy.

He added that the 600 liters of fuel allocated to the vehicles cannot cover the 900 liters they need for their cars and motorcycles.

Ricabo said that as of the present they had received the 600 liters fuel subsidy.